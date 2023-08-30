PBBM extends condolences, pays tribute to Mike Enriquez

222 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of veteran broadcaster and host Mike Enriquez as he paid tribute to his dedication to serving the Filipino people through his unbiased delivery of news and information.

“We are saddened by [the] news of the passing of veteran anchor Mike Enriquez, a pillar in our broadcasting industry. He dedicated his life to delivering unbiased news to the Filipino people,” President Marcos said on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time,” he added.

Former journalist and now Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil also extended her condolences to Enriquez’s family as she also paid tribute to the remarkable contribution of the late journalist in shaping the landscape of unbiased journalism in the Philippines.

Secretary Velicaria-Garafil added that Enriquez is a pillar of journalism.

“Tayo ay nakikiramay sa pamilya at mga kaanak na naiwan ng ating kaibigan sa media na si Mike Enriquez,” Secretary Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement shortly after GMA Network reported the passing of Enriquez, 71, on August 29.

“Si Mike ay isa sa mga mamamahayag na ating itinuturing na kasangga sa paghahatid ng tapat at walang-kinikilingang balita. Tunay na ang kanyang kontribusyon sa larangan ng pagbabalita ay hindi matatawaran,” she added.

Enriquez was one of the anchors of GMA’s newscast “24 Oras” and the host of “Imbestigador,” among other radio programs on GMA’s DZBB.

In a statement, the GMA Network said that Enriquez joined the broadcast industry in 1969 and then became part of the network in 1995, “wholeheartedly serving the Filipino audience for 54 years.” | PND