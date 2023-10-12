526 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. personally extended his condolences and sympathies to the wife of the 42-year-old Filipino who was killed on Saturday in the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a telephone call on Wednesday evening, President Marcos assured the wife that the Philippine government will provide all the necessary assistance to them and give him a decent burial once the Israel-Hamas situation subsides.

“Gusto ko rin na kausapin ka para makiramay … Napakalaking gulo talaga ‘yung nangyari. Wala namang may akala na ganun ang magiging giyera diyan sa Israel,” President Marcos told the widow.

“Magsabi sa amin kung ano kailangan mo. Nandito ang gobyerno para tulungan ka … gusto ko lang makausap ka para alam mo naman inaalala ka namin at nakikiramay hindi lamang ako, buong pamilya ko, lahat ng Pilipinas ay nakikiramay sa iyo,” he added.

President Marcos has already instructed Philippine Ambassador to Israel, Pedro “Junie” Laylo Jr., to closely coordinate with the families of the two victims and provide them with all the necessary assistance amid these trying times.

The President told the widow that Ambassador Laylo is their contact in Israel.

“Sabihin mo lang sa kaniya. Ready kami para tumulong para sa lahat ng kailangan niyo … gagawin namin lahat ng kailangang gawin,” President Marcos said.

“’Yung government ay nandiyan. Nandiyan si Ambassador Laylo, naco-contact naman. Makakaprovide kami ng lahat ng financial assistance na kailangan ninyo at asahan ninyo na titignan namin lahat ng puwedeng gawin para makauwi … basta susubukan namin lahat ng aming gagawin,” the President added.

The chief executive emphasized that the Philippines is now working closely with their Israeli counterparts to ensure the safety of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the Filipino community in the war-torn country.

President Marcos added the Philippine government will immediately conduct the necessary repatriation efforts for affected Filipinos in Israel when the Israeli government starts to open its “humanitarian corridors.” | PND