PBBM extends term of Police General Acorda as PNP Chief

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended the service of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. until March 31, 2024 given that the latter has successfully led the police force since his appointment in April this year.

“I wish to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, your service as Chief (Police General), Philippine National Police, is hereby extended until 31 March 2024,” a letter signed by President Marcos addressed to Acorda stated.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abajos Jr. was also informed in a transmittal letter, dated December 1, 2023 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, on Acorda’s extension of service.

The PNP is an attached agency of the DILG.

In extending Acorda’s service, the Office of the President cited Executive Order No. 136, series of 1999, which recognized the power of the President to approve the extension of service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.

Acorda has led the PNP to focus on an agenda for a more effective police force such as the Personnel Morale and Welfare, Community Engagement, Integrity Enhancement, ICT Development and Honest Law Enforcement Operations.

President Marcos appointed Acorda as the 29th country’s top cop during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City on April 24, 2023. Acorda reached the 56-year-old compulsory retirement for PNP personnel on December 3, 2023.

Acorda is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991. He has been serving in the PNP for almost 37 years. He was the director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence before becoming the PNP Chief. | PND