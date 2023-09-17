PBBM gets mobbed by surprised OFWs in Singapore

222 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. received a rockstar welcome from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at a mall during a surprise visit on Sunday at the sidelines of his official visit to Singapore.

The President arrived at Lucky Plaza Mall at around noon to say hello to OFWs who usually gather at the popular mall for Filipinos along Orchard Road in Singapore.

The OFWs whom the President met could not contain their excitement and eagerness upon seeing the chief executive, and felt honored that the President made time to visit them.

“Happy po kami, happy po kami dahil nakita po namin ang presidente namin nang personal,” an OFW said.

They also expressed their continued support for the Marcos administration as they are extremely satisfied with the current outcome and changes in the Philippines.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa ang pagbabago ng Pilipinas. We’re happy for the changes in the Philippines,” another OFW said.

“Good luck and ingat palagi ang we’re hoping that our country be very successful country that we have,” another OFW remarked when asked for a message to the President.

“Mahal na mahal ko po si BBM. I love you so much.”

President Marcos always makes sure to visit Filipino communities whenever he visits other countries.

The OFWs, on the other hand, are grateful that the President never forgets them.

“Sobrang… Hindi mo kasi mae-encounter ‘yung Presidente normally, ‘di ba? So, napakasuwerteng pagkakataon ‘yung isang beses makita mo siya nang malapitan, mahawakan mo. It’s a privilege,” an OFW said.

“Good health, more wisdom para po mapataas niya ‘yung ekonomiya natin at tiwala lang sa gobyerno. Thank you!” the OFW hoped for the President and the government.

The chief executive was invited to address the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit in Singapore where he discussed priority policies and programs before economic managers and business leaders.

During the President’s visit in Singapore, he also met with officials of India’s GMR who expressed their interest in investing to Philippines’ airports, roads, and energy projects.

Singapore’s multinational technology company, Dyson also committed PhP 11-billion worth of investment for the Philippines in the next two years.

Likewise, Malaysian retail specialist, Valiram Group is looking at expanding its operations in the Philippines by developing airport outlets for duty-free retail tourism. | PND