PBBM inaugurates DSWD’s hi-tech Disaster Response Command Center

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr gets a thorough briefing from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on the newly-inaugurated DSWD Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) on Friday (January 12) at the Central Office in Quezon City.

The DRCC will stand as a central hub for disaster monitoring, reporting, and coordination of preparedness and response efforts. It will utilize advance information and communication equipment/assets to ensure the seamless collaboration between the DSWD Central Office, DSWD Field Offices (FOs), NDRRMC member-agencies, and other stakeholders.

The launching of the DRCC, which coincided with the DSWD’s 73rd Founding Anniversary celebration, is in keeping with the directive of President Marcos to accelerate the provision of services to disaster-affected families to ensure that no one is left behind in times of emergencies.