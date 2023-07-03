PBBM inspects Pampanga housing project, renews commitment to address PH housing backlog

332 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the inspection of a housing project in San Fernando, Pampanga on Monday, renewing his administration’s commitment to address the housing backlog in the country for the benefit of ordinary Filipinos.

During the inspection of the Crystal Peak States project, President Marcos expressed elation on the simultaneous launching of the government housing projects in the province under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program which, he said, is one of the priorities of the administration.

“Layunin po ng programang ito na magpatayo ng mga pabahay na malapit sa mga mahahalagang pasilidad na kinakailangan para sa mas produktibong pamumuhay,” Marcos said, adding that the goal is to build one million houses each year until the end of his term as president.

“Maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang siguradong makikinabang sa mga komportable, abot-kaya, at ligtas na pabahay na ito,” he said.

Marcos said the national government is working with local government units (LGUs) in the country — from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao — to achieve the government’s housing target.

The President thanked the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the San Fernando City government, and the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SFHC) for spearheading the project.

“Magtulungan po tayo. Pairalin natin ang bayanihan sa lahat ng oras. Ito ang susi sa sama-sama nating pag-ahon mula sa pagsubok na ating kinahaharap,” he said.

Located in Barangay Del Carmen, Crystal Peak States is a 9.8 hectare multistory project that can shelter more than 8,300 families both from the public and private sectors, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as well as police and military personnel.

The housing project, being developed by SFHC, is composed of 30 12-story buildings with a mix of 25- and 28-square meter units to give future residents flexible options depending on their needs.

It features various amenities for social and physical wellness such as shophouses, commercial areas, clubhouses, basketball courts, and swimming pools.

The housing project under 4PH in nearby Minalin and Candaba were also presented to the President by the respective local chief executives, which they said could benefit more than 10,000 Kapampangans from various sectors.

The St. Andrews Residences will be built in a 5.7-hectare land in Bgy. Mandasig, Candaba, Pampanga. It will be composed of 18 mid-rise buildings with around 5,000 units.

On the other hand, the Minalin Housing Project will be situated in a 7-hectare land in Bgy. Sta. Maria, where around 24 low and mid-rise buildings will be constructed with housing units totaling 5,016.

The three projects will significantly reduce Pampanga’s huge housing need pegged by officials at 91,000 units.

The DHSUD leads the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay, which aims to address the 6.5 million housing backlog in the country.

The housing agency has so far signed more than 150 memoranda of understanding (MOU) under the program, which will be carried out in 28 locations across the Philippines. | PND