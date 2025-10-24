PBBM leads awarding of certificates of lot award to SHFC’s ECMP beneficiaries

332 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. led the ceremonial awarding of Certificates of Lot Award (CELA) to beneficiaries of the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s (SHFC) Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) during the National Housing Expo held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on October 23.

The ECMP is one of SHFC’s housing initiatives aimed at simplifying and expediting the land acquisition process for organized communities. It builds on the success of the traditional Community Mortgage Program (CMP) by offering more flexible financing options and a faster approval process, in support of the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) to deliver affordable housing for all.

Joining the President in the awarding were Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa. The awardees represented five homeowners’ associations — Centennial Sunrise HOAI in Pasig City, Megaville 2 HOAI, and Villa Soledad HOAI in Pasay City; Don Vicente Villas HOAI Phase 8 in Cabuyao, Laguna; and Wawang Pulo HOAI Phase 1 in Valenzuela City.

These communities are part of the initial 34 ECMP projects approved by SHFC, in line with the directive of Secretary Aliling and the corporation’s commitment to the Marcos administration’s pro-poor and people-centered housing initiatives. In total, these projects will benefit more than 5,800 families nationwide.

In his message, President Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to realizing the goal of providing every Filipino family with a safe, decent, and affordable home. “Kaya’t hangga’t may mga Pilipinong nagnanais ng sariling tahanan, hindi po titigil ang pamahalaan sa aming pagkilos. Walang hihinto sa trabaho. Walang maiiwanan sa Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

For his part, Laxa expressed gratitude for the strong support of the national government, highlighting the ECMP as a vital tool in empowering Filipinos to achieve security of tenure. “Ang programang ito ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng seguridad sa paninirahan kundi itinataguyod din ang dignidad at kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga benepisyaryo,” he said.

The National Housing Expo, organized by the DHSUD in collaboration with Pag-IBIG Fund, aims to strengthen partnerships with developers and stakeholders in support of the implementation of the Expanded 4PH.

For more information about the ECMP and SHFC’s other housing programs, please visit shfc.gov.ph