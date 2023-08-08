PBBM leads distribution of gov’t aid to Pampanga residents

249 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. oversaw on Monday the distribution of various government assistance to Pampanga residents affected by the recent calamity, assuring them of continuous government support.

Among the agencies that extended assistance to Pampanga residents include the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Kaya po ‘yan po ang aking sadya rito ngayon. Kaya sana naman ay maayos ang ating pagbigay ng tulong sa ating mga kasama, sa ating mga kababayan na inabot nitong bagyong ito, saka ‘yung mga baha na naging resulta ng mga bagyo,” President Marcos said during the event at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City.

“Kaya’t nandito lang po kami para tiyakin na maganda po ang patakbo. Mukha naman maayos ang patakbo ng ating pagbigay ng tulong sa mga nangangailangan. Nandito po ang pamahalaan ninyo at laging handa na tumulong sa lahat ng nangangailangan po.”

And because of the changing weather as a result of climate change, the President said the government has to concentrate on ensuring the welfare of the people during times of massive flooding.

During the event, the President distributed the cash assistance checks to the local government officials of the affected areas in Pampanga to cover the damage caused by the recent calamity.

The provincial government of Pampanga received Php15 million, representing the first tranche of the Php20 million allotted for the province. The City of San Fernando, and the towns of Guagua, Sasmuan, Lubao, Arayat, Mexico, Apalit, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon, Sto. Tomas, Bacolor, Sta. Ana and Porac all received Php2 million, representing the first tranche of the Php3 million in aid.

During the event, the DSWD distributed food packs and P10,000 each under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program to 1,000 beneficiaries.

The DOLE, on the other hand, extended Php2.3 million to 500 beneficiaries from Pampanga under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating mga Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

The DOLE has a standby fund of P65 million for around 14,000 TUPAD beneficiaries and downloaded on August 4 another Php30 million for the TUPAD program in Pampanga through its regional office.

The agency also awarded Php6.4 million worth of livelihood assistance under its DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) to seven LGUs, namely: Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Arayat, Porac, and Sta. Ana, Pampanga.

The DA, another participating agency, awarded a certificate worth P21.6 million to the Province of Pampanga that includes 13,354 bags of certified seeds worth Php20.2 million to 8,723 farmer-beneficiaries; 186 bags of hybrid yellow corn and 15 bags of open-pollinated variety worth Php1.1 million to 154 farmer-beneficiaries; and assorted vegetable seeds worth P230,000 to 162 farmer-beneficiaries.

After the aid distribution, President Marcos joined a situation briefing at Pampanga Capitol to assess the damage of recent typhoons and extensive flooding in the province to determine additional assistance that could be extended to the affected population. | PND

DSWD chief joins First Lady Liza Marcos in LAB for ALL Bataan launch

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian accompanies First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos as she brings the LAB for ALL in Bataan on Tuesday (August 8).

LAB for ALL or Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat is one of the initiatives of the First Lady which provides free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory test, and medicines more accessible to the poor and vulnerable Filipinos.