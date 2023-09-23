PBBM leads rice distribution to 4Ps households in Cavite

249 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of premium quality Jasmine rice to the beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in General Trias, Cavite on Friday (September 22).

DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez assisted President Marcos in distributing over 1,200 sacks of rice to the 4Ps beneficiaries.

The distributed rice in Cavite is part of the more than 42,000 bags of Jasmine rice confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the Port of Zamboanga (POZ), which were later donated to the DSWD for distribution to the “poorest of the poor.”