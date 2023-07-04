PBBM; NOLCOM join PAF’s 76th Founding Anniversary

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Commander of Northern Luzon Command, AFP, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF joins the 76th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Air Force with this year’s theme “PAF @ 76: Accelerating with Excellence Towards a More Capable, Credible and Sustainable Force” on July 3, 2023, at Haribon Hangar, Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The occasion was honored by the presence of His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker.

The program featured the remarkable progress and achievements of the PAF over the past 76 years. LTGEN BUCA PAF, in his attendance, expressed his admiration and support for the PAF’s continuous efforts in strengthening their capabilities and becoming a more capable, credible, and sustainable force.

The presence of President Marcos Jr. as the Guest of Honor and Speaker underscores the significance and importance the government places on the PAF’s contributions to national security. His attendance also serves as a powerful affirmation of the government’s unwavering support and recognition of the PAF’s exceptional service as vanguards of our skies.

Meanwhile, LTGEN BUCA PAF expressed his deep gratitude to all PAF personnel for their dedicated service, unwavering sacrifice, and commitment to upholding the organization’s core values. “To the men and women of the Philippine Air Force who embody the true spirit of service and patriotism. Day-in and day-out, you demonstrate exceptional professionalism, resilience, and bravery in fulfilling your duties to protect our skies, safeguard our sovereignty, and contribute to the security and stability of our nation”, Commander NOLCOM said.

Also present during the celebration were SEC. GILBERT “GIBO” C. TEODORO, JR., Secretary of National Defense; GEN ANDRES C CENTINO PA, Chief of Staff Armed Forces of the Philippines; LTGEN STEPHEN P PARREÑO PAF, Commanding General, Philippine Air Force; other AFP officials; military personnel; government officials; and other distinguished guests.

The PAF is the aerial warfare service branch of the AFP. It is responsible for maintaining the country’s air defense capabilities, providing air support to ground forces, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and participating in humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.