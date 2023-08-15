PBBM orders acceleration of catch up budget utilization for 4Ps

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) is confident they will be able to catch up with their budget utilization for the rest of the year once the reassessment of the list of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries is completed by end of September.

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said that the 4Ps program encountered delays with its payout this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medyo mayroon lang tayong delay sa disbursing this year dahil kung matatandaan natin, ang basis ng 4Ps ay iyong Listahanan and the last Listahanan – Listahanan III – was conducted ng period of 2019/2020. These were the COVID years ng lockdown,” he said.

During the pandemic, approximately 700,000 families that had been initially removed from the list due to reported improved conditions found themselves struggling once more due to the economic repercussions of the crisis, Gatchalian said.

These families requested to be reassessed to reevaluate their eligibility for the 4Ps program.

An additional 700,000 families were also left unassessed because of the protocols implemented during the lockdown. This figures sums up to some 1.4 million families, a portion of the total 4.4 million households initially included in the program.

“Ang naging desisyon ng departamento ay mag-reassess. So, ongoing iyong reassessment ngayon at matatapos iyan ng September para talagang masigurado natin na masala natin nang mabuti iyong dapat kasama sa 4Ps program, kasama sa program. Iyong dapat hindi na kasama sa program, hindi na kasama sa program,” he said.

Upon the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Gatchalian assured that upon completion of the reassessment, DSWD will swiftly initiate disbursements to the newly confirmed beneficiaries. Fund distribution will still be facilitated through cash cards issued to the beneficiaries.

The DSWD received PhP151 billion this year for its social protection programs, with the 4Ps program receiving the biggest chunk of its fund.

Other program of the agency include the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which supports individuals and families during crises and emergencies.

Gatchalian reported that, as of July 2023, the utilization rate for the AICS program is around 40-50%. The DSWD will continue to provide assistance under this program for medical emergencies, death, disasters, and educational shortfalls.

He also said that the bulk of the fund for semestral pension for senior citizens and the supplemental feeding programs in daycare centers are yet to be utilized.

The DSWD remains confident in its ability to catch up and effectively implement its various programs.

“Confident kami na naka-forecast at ready kami to catch-up or to implement properly based on the semestral payouts noong iba naming programa,” Gatchalian said. | PND