PBBM: South Commuter Railway Project to generate 3,000 job opportunities, to serve 800k commuters daily

416 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is seeing around 3,000 job opportunities at the start of the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) under the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System.

In his speech during the contract signing of the SCRP of the NSCR System for the Contract Packages S-01, S-03A and S-03C in Malacañan Palace on Thursday, President Marcos said the railway project is the realization of a more efficient and inclusive public transportation system.

“Now, as we hold the signing of Contract Packages S-01, S-03A, and S-03C, we continue to show the commitment to realizing the dream of a more efficient and inclusive public transportation system that every Filipino deserves,” President Marcos said.

The President also emphasized that the signing of the three contract projects, covering around 14.9 kilometers of at-grade and railway viaduct structures, will lead to the government’s goal of serving around 800,000 commuters daily within the next six years.

“I am also happy to note that we are anticipating the generation of approximately 3,000 jobs once civil works for these sections begin,” Marcos added.

With the realization of the project, the chief executive called on all concerned agencies and other stakeholders to collaborate in addressing potential challenges on the commencement of civil works for the railway project.

The President acknowledged the plight of informal settler families who will be affected by the construction of the railway system “as well as the disturbances that the construction of the NSCR system will cause.”

“So, we are continuously conscious in the national government and of course the local governments to ensure that those needing assistance are attended to,” Marcos said.

“These are the inevitable consequences of these large projects, but it is something that we have to go through if we are going to complete the projects as they have been designed and we will – to be able to reap the benefits in the longer term,” he added.

The President also called on everyone involved in the project to complete the “monumental task for the benefit of the generations to come,” as he sought for their continued patience and understanding on the project.

“I know that it is our collective longing to create a society that works for the people and that will open bigger opportunities for our children. So, let us all remain united in this endeavor as we pursue initiatives with the long-term end in mind,” the President said.

“We look at these contract packages with great optimism and renewed hope for our country’s future,” he added.

The President expressed his gratitude to the government’s partners in realizing the project as it was made possible through the country’s active partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The sections covered by the contract that was signed will be completed in cooperation with the PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk and PT PP (Persero) Tbk Joint Venture, the Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd., and the First Balfour Inc. Joint Venture. | PND