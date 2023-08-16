PBBM suspends classes in public schools, gov’t work in Metro Manila, Bulacan on Aug. 25 for FIBA Basketball World Cup opening

582 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended classes in public schools at all levels and work in the government in Metro Manila and in the Province of Bulacan on August 25 to give way for the opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The memorandum circular no. 27 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 15 stated that the suspension of government work and classes in public schools on Aug. 25 is also part of the government’s commitment towards wider involvement and participation in sports promotion and development.

The President also emphasized the suspension of government work and classes in public schools is the government’s effort to provide full support and assistance to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in ensuring the safe, orderly, and successful opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The President however clarified that government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services “shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.”

The President said that the suspension of work for private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads. | PND