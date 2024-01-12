PBBM to lead DSWD’s 73rd anniversary celebration, launch of Buong Bansa Handa Project

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr listens as Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian gestures and stresses a point during the launching of Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program on Sept. 29, 2023 in Caraga Region. (File Photo)

In line with the efforts to improve the disaster response and management system of the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will launch its 24/7 Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) and the Buong Bansa Handa Project on Friday (January 12) at the Central Office in Quezon City, with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Secretary Rex Gatchalian leading the DSWD’s 73rd anniversary celebration.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the launching of the DRCC and the Buong Bansa Handa is in keeping with the directive of Pres. Marcos to accelerate the provision of services to disaster-affected families to ensure that no one is left behind in times of emergencies.

“These significant milestone initiatives underscore the Department’s unwavering commitment to continuously enhance its capabilities in line with its leadership role in the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Response and Early Recovery Pillar,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

“The inauguration of the DRCC and the launch of the Buong Bansa Handa Project will set the stage for a more resilient and proactive approach to disaster management, led by the DSWD,” the spokesperson pointed out.

The DRCC will stand as a central hub for disaster monitoring, reporting, and coordination of preparedness and response efforts. It will utilize advance information and communication equipment/assets to ensure the seamless collaboration between the DSWD Central Office, DSWD Field Offices (FOs), NDRRMC member-agencies, and other stakeholders.

The Buong Bansa Handa Project will establish two parallel supply chain mechanisms for disaster preparedness and response which will enhance the capacity of the Department in meeting the needs of families in various disaster-stricken areas.

The first mechanism features a national and local government-driven supply chain that will improve the production capacities and processes of the DSWD’s National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City, the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Cebu, and warehouse and storage facilities across the 16 DSWD FOs.

A disaster resource center will also be established in Butuan City, Caraga Region to cater to Mindanao areas, according to Asst. Sec. Lopez.

For the second mechanism, the Department will forge partnerships with established large and small groceries, supermarkets, manufacturers, and distributors to leverage on their technical expertise and resources to create a private sector-driven supply chain.

Under these partnerships, the DSWD aims to achieve a more effective and reliable supply chain, ensuring comprehensive coverage and timely assistance to affected families in all disaster-affected areas.

The launching of the two disaster management initiatives is one of the activities to mark the 73rd Founding Anniversary of the DSWD this January.