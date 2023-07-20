PBBM to PMMA Madasiklan Class 2023: Help PH maintain its name as global figure in maritime industry, int’l asset

526 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday called on the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) “Madasiklan” Class 2023 to help the country maintain its name as a global figure in the maritime industry and an international asset.

In his message to the 224 cadets during PMMA’s 200th Commencement Exercises in San Narciso, Zambales, Marcos encouraged them to continue doing everything with the same amount of passion and resilience they have shown during their time in the PMMA.

“Whatever challenges you may face, be open to how you can live up to your class name: ‘Magigiting na may Dangal at Simbolo ng Kawal ng Karagatan!’” he said.

“As you do so, help the Philippines maintain its name as a global figure in the maritime industry and an asset to the entire world.”

Thursday’s occasion, he said, is the culmination of the hard work, diligence, and perseverance that the cadets have held since entering the PMMA in preparation for their future duties as officers and engineers, whether it is in the Navy, Coast Guard, or the Merchant Marine Fleet.

President Marcos also welcomed the support of the private sector in promoting quality maritime education and training that allow the industry to be more innovative, resilient, and adaptive to the ever-changing world.

“As your partner in improving the skills and capabilities of our people in the maritime industry, I call on all the concerned agencies to coordinate closely with the PMMA,” he said.

“Facilitate what will make our maritime education even more responsive to the needs of the nation while ensuring that whatever steps that we take will be in compliance with laws and regulations.”

Marcos expressed gratitude to the private shipping industry, which has been a long-time PMMA backer, for supporting the institution. He said the industry not only makes a difference in the lives of the graduates but also elevates the Philippines’ capabilities as a maritime nation.

PMMA, the pioneer institution in maritime education in the country, has produced for years many master mariners, chief engineers, shipping executives, naval and coast guard officers, educators and trainers now serving in marine and maritime-related industries in the country and abroad.

Originally named Escuela Nautica de Manila and created by virtue of a Spanish Royal Decree issued on January 1, 1820, the school was inaugurated on April 5 of the same year in Intramuros, Manila.

Under the American occupation, it was reopened on December 15, 1899, and was renamed Nautical School of the Philippine Islands.

During the Japanese regime, it was expanded into a bigger establishment that included the training of nautical officers, marine engineers and ordinary seamen.

From Intramuros, PMMA was relocated to Fort Bonifacio before transferring to its current location in San Narciso, Zambales in February 1998.

In 1963, Republic Act No. 3680 converted the Philippine Nautical School into the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy with the new charter offering a degree of Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation, Major in Navigation and Seamanship and Major in Steam Engineering and Electricity.

Aside from its undergraduate and graduate studies offerings, the PMMA, through its Training Center, offers various courses such as Basic Training, Basic Training Updating, Basic Training Refresher Updating, and Advanced Training in Fire Fighting.

Advanced Training in Fire Fighting Refresher, Ratings Forming Part of Navigational Watch, Ratings Forming Part of Engineering Watch, Proficiency of Handling a Free-Fall Lifeboat, IMO Model Course 6.09 and IMO Model Course 6.10 are also among the courses being offered by the PMMA. | PND