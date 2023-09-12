PBBM to speak at the 10th Asian Summit in Singapore

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to discuss priority policies and programs before economic managers and business leaders at the 10th Asian Conference in Singapore on September 13.

Titled “A Conversation with the President of the Republic of the Philippines,” Marcos will headline the 30-minute talk, highlighting the government efforts in improving the lives of Filipinos amid challenges from significant global events.

Marcos will be the first sitting Philippine President to address the Milken Institute’s Asia Summit.

Aside from the Philippine President, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will also be addressing the annual gathering.

The Asia Summit 2023 will focus their discussions on issues about peace and stability, inequality, cultural differences, and irreparable environmental damage.

Hosted by the Milken Institute, the Asia Summit holds a decade long work that focuses on public health, environmentalism, economic policy, and globalization.

The Milken Institute is known as a non-profit think tank, that puts emphasis on an accelerated progress towards gaining a meaningful life for all.

It brings best ideas and practices in laying out the blueprint towards holding a dialogue on critical global issues.

The event will also be livestreamed at the Milken Institute’s website.

While in Singapore, the President will also be meeting with business leaders to strengthen economic ties and further forge possible partnerships between the two economies in select industries.

On the other hand, the President, upon the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will attend the finals of Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023. | PND