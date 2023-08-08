PBBM to the new army chief: strive to make army world class to address emerging threats to national security

526 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued the first marching order to new Army chief, Lt. General Roy M. Galido, to work on building an agile, adaptable, competitive and world-class Army.

Leading the Philippine Army’s change-of-command rites in Taguig City, President Marcos said that he expects Galido, the Army’s 66th Commanding General, to guide the organization in ending communist insurgency and terrorism threats, as well as addressing the lingering and emerging threats to the national security.

“I look forward to working with you further and I am confident that you will guide the Army to reach more milestones in our campaign to end in our country the insurgency and [terrorism] threat, as well as to address the lingering and emerging threats to our national security,” the President told Galido.

“We challenge you to lead and boost your institution’s engagements with its foreign counterparts. I urge the entirety of our Army to enhance your interoperability and communications, as well as to learn best practices through training and joint exercises, which we intend to further expand.”

The President also said he looks forward to hearing Galido’s plans to protect the country’s sovereignty and to transform the Army into a world-class military force and continue to be a source of the nation’s security, and peace and pride.

Marcos, as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, also made an assurance that his administration is committed to supporting the troops by modernizing the Army as well as the rest of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Hand-in-hand, we will work together to heighten the internal and external security of the Philippines to create a more conducive environment for the comprehensive growth and empowerment of our people,” he said.

Elevating the Army to a world-class status will test the limits of Galido’s character, but with the supervision, dedication, and perseverance of the new Army chief and the rest of the troops, Marcos said he is confident that “we can rightfully achieve this in no time at all.”

The President also congratulated then Army commanding general, and now AFP chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. for completing his tour of duty and developing the Army into the progressive and resilient force that it is today.

Under Brawner’s leadership, the country has established a firm defense against insurgency and terrorism by dismantling guerrilla fronts and intensifying peace-building efforts.

“Through your initiatives to fortify our internal security, the Army has contributed to the development of conflict-affected communities and our overall progress as a nation. For all of these and more, I extend my utmost respect, gratitude, and admiration. I truly wish you all success in your honorable endeavor now as the Armed Forces Chief of Staff,” he said.

Before his appointment as Army chief, Galido was the commander of Western Mindanao Command from January to July 2023, and also served as the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division from August 2022 to January 2023. He is a distinguished member of Philippine Military Academy’s “Bigkis Lahi” Class of 1990. | PND