PBBM visits booths of DSWD livelihood program at Serbisyo Fair in Malacanang

332 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. makes the rounds of the different booths set up by some 17 livelihood associations under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the Serbisyo Fair at the Malacanang grounds on Saturday (December 2).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, accompanied by Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs Florentino Loyola Jr, also shows his support to the beneficiaries as he interacts with them in their respective booths.

The SLP associations are selling food and non-food products that they themselves produced as beneficiaries of the DSWD livelihood program.