PBBM vows inclusion, empowerment of PWDs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday assured the persons with disabilities (PWDs) of his administration’s support to ensure their inclusion and empowerment in the country as he called on the private sector to create more inclusive workspaces for them.

In a speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the conferment rites for the 30th Apolinario Mabini Awards at Malacañan Palace’s Heroes Hall, President Marcos urged the concerned government agencies to address the present challenges faced by the PWDs.

“As President, I assure you that the government remains dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by our PWDs so that they can fully participate in shaping our society,” President Marcos said as he stressed the need to create “bridges of opportunity, empathy, and understanding” for the PWDs.

The President added that providing a healthy environment for PWDs is in pursuit of the government’s goal for a “new Philippines that will leave nobody behind.”

“I trust that the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, our local government units, and all our partner-agencies shall continue to strengthen our programs and services that encourage PWDs to take part in nation-building,” the President said.

“Continue your various advocacies that reduce prejudice and promote the acceptance and empowerment of our PWDs to eliminate stigma, discrimination, and exclusion,” he added.

The chief executive also called on the private sector to create inclusive workspaces that would promote diversity and equality for PWDs and would give them fair employment opportunities.

Launched by the Philippine Foundation for Rehabilitation of the Disabled, Inc. (PFRD) in 1974, the Apolinario Mabini Awards gives recognition to individuals, groups and agencies with outstanding contributions to the upliftment of the welfare of PWDs.

The awards are composed of nine categories which include the Organization of Persons With Disabilities Award; Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities Award; Media Advocate Award; Manuel Agcaoili Employer of the Year Award (formerly Employer of the Year Award); Local Government Unit Award; Disability Friendly Establishment Award; Special Recognition Award; Filipino with Disability Award; and, the Apolinario Mabini Lifetime Achievement Award.

President Marcos also commended the PFRD for promoting measures to prevent disability; protect and rehabilitate the disabled; and, provide equal opportunities for PWDs.

“Through the Apolinario Mabini Awards, you have inspired us to go beyond our perceived limitations, embrace the immense potential within each of us, and foster a more inclusive Philippines,” the President said.

Marcos also honored the awardees for the dedication to advocate for the PWDs and create a society where disability is not seen as an obstacle.

“The Mabini Awards reminds us that disability does not define a person’s worth. Instead, it is a spark for innovation, resilience, and ingenuity that enables people to do better and to do more,” the President said.

“I thus thank this year’s Mabini Awardees for breaking down barriers and championing the rights of persons with disabilities. All of you are beacons of hope, lighting the path towards a society that fully embraces all,” he added.

Present during the conferment of awards were PFRD president Edgardo Garcia; Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and his wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri who serves as chairperson of the 30th Apolinario Mabini Awards; and Jaime Silva, chairperson of the Screening Committee. | PND