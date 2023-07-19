PBBM vows to boost MSMEs’ global competitiveness

194 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday vowed to address the challenges faced by the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the administration’s efforts to boost their global competitiveness.

In a speech delivered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin during the National MSME Summit 2023 at The Manila Hotel, President Marcos stated that building a “more robust” MSME sector is a key to having a more resilient, competitive, and prosperous Philippine economy.

“It is important to note that our MSMEs are one of the steady pillars of the Philippine economy—They comprise more than 99 percent of all our registered businesses and employ more than 5.4 million Filipinos,” President Marcos said.

“If we want to truly transform the Philippine economy and society, we must not only take care of our MSMEs, but also make sure that they are able to grow, flourish, and compete globally,” the President added.

President Marcos underscored the importance to forge partnerships with different sectors to come up with viable, effective, and efficient solutions to the various issues besetting the MSME sector with regard to financial and market access, skills development, and technology adoption.

The chief executive also urged all the industry players, experts, and government agencies to pursue a whole-of-society and a whole-of-government approach for the development of the MSMEs.

“I encourage everyone to keep reaching out and coming together so that we can leverage our respective strengths, expertise, and resources to launch our MSMEs to even greater heights,” the President said, stressing the need to equip MSMEs with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to thrive in “modern and dynamic” business environment.

Marcos said his administration remains committed to providing MSMEs with digital literacy training and support for diverse e-commerce platforms to ensure their efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.

“We will sustain our support for enterprises engaged in agribusiness and provide financial aid for further research and development. We will help in expanding access to financing for MSMEs, including the expansion of loan programs, credit guarantee schemes, and the establishment of a credit scoring system to facilitate lending decisions,” the chief executive added.

President Marcos said the government will work with the private sector to provide mentorship programs and increase the MSMEs’ access to markets and other resources as he hoped that this year’s summit will unleash the full potential of the small businesses in the country.

“With this in mind, I wish to emphasize the role of this summit in fostering a healthy and conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of MSMEs,” President Marcos said.

“Its discussions on building a robust tech startup ecosystem; integrating MSMEs into domestic and global value chains; strengthening the regional innovation and entrepreneurship landscape; and honing the capabilities of our workforce are indeed most welcome,” the chief executive added.

In celebration of the MSME Development Week, the National MSME Summit 2023 was organized by the MSME Development Council supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Go Negosyo.

This year’s summit carries the theme, “Upgrade, Upskill, and Upsize MSMEs,” highlighting the importance of empowering MSMEs by elevating their capabilities, enhancing their skills, and expanding their operations to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

In his speech delivered in last year’s National MSME Summit, Marcos said revitalizing the sector is one of the administration’s top priorities. | PND