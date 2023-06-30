PBBM: We have achieved changes and growth in our first year but more still have to be done

499 SHARES Share Tweet

There are still many things to be done to fulfill all the campaign promises, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, a year after assuming office.

In a media interview after the launch of the Kanegosyo Center of Cebuana Lhuillier in Parañaque City, the chief executive said that his administration has achieved significant changes and growth in its first year in office, but that more should be done in the succeeding years.

Marcos pointed out that his administration still has to “undo” almost 40 years of neglect in the agricultural sector.

“There are many, many things that we still need to do. We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector. And the agricultural sector still occupies the most fundamental part of our economy,” the President said.

“We have achieved a lot of growth. We are beginning to see the systemic changes that are going to be part of the new bureaucracy, but there is still a long way to go,” added the President, who also serves as Agriculture secretary.

The President also described the realization of his campaign promises as a “work in progress” as he gave himself an “incomplete” grade going into his first year in office as chief executive on June 30.

“I saw a report earlier this morning where one of the economists said the grade that I will give for the President is incomplete. I agree with him. We are not done,” President Marcos said.

He also cited that his administration is still coming up with programs and projects that would temper inflation in the country.

“We are still fighting with inflation. Talagang yan ang isa sa panay na pinaka-malaking problema na kinakaharap natin. Lahat ng maaari nating gawin ay ginagawa natin para hindi masyadong mahirapan ang ating bayan,” the President said.

“So it’s never enough. Whatever it is that we have managed to do, there is still a great deal more to do. We have to work smart, and we have to work well, and we have to be very conscious,” President Marcos added.

In a previous interview, the President said he will be putting in place structural changes in the Department of Agriculture (DA) first before stepping down as its Secretary, to ensure food security in the country. He also said that since he assumed as DA Secretary, he has put in place some substantial changes to address the issues in the agriculture sector.

“You know, the truth of the matter is…we have really managed to make some very important structural changes in the Department of Agriculture. So, iniisa-isa natin ‘yan. The problem had been during the beginning of this year ay naging crisis lahat ng food supply, food prices, lahat fertilizer prices, et cetera,” he said.

The President said he envisions the agriculture department to have efficient systems in place to ensure food security before stepping down from the agency.

“Kaya’t ang aking hangarin para sa DA ay ‘pag iniwanan ko ang DA by that time, we will have systems in place so that we can guarantee the food supply of the Philippines, number 1; we can guarantee that the prices are affordable; and, number 3, that our farmers make a good living,” he said. | PND