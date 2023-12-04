PBBM: We will bring perpetrators of Marawi bombing to justice

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. denounced the bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities on Sunday that killed four people, assuring that the government is on top of the situation and helping the victims of the terrorist attack.

The President extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, blaming foreign terrorists behind the bombing attack.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society,” President Marcos said in a statement.

“I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the communities that have been the target of this latest assault on peace. Government assistance to those impacted is ready and forthcoming,” the President added.

Initial reports said four people were killed in the bombing incident at the MSU, Marawi City on Sunday while several others were injured.

The chief executive said that the government is now working closely with the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the concerned local government units for their swift response in what he called as the “latest assault on peace.”

“I thank them for their swift and immediate response to the incident and for their ready support for the victims,” Marcos said.

Marcos also assured the public to “bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to justice.”

The President gave his assurance to the residents of Marawi City that security measures are being intensified across the university campus and the nearby areas.

“I have instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities,” President Marcos said.

“Additional security personnel are also being deployed,” he added.

The President called on the public to remain calm, circumspect and conscientious to ensure that the “horrific events” are not further compounded by inaccurate, unvetted, and unofficial information.

The President also called on the public to keep the victims, their families and the communities in prayers while in unity against violence and extremism. | PND