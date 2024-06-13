PBCOM and University of Santo Tomas Sign Memorandum of Agreement for Internship-to-Employment (I2E) Program

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM) and the University of Santo Tomas College of Commerce and Business Administration (UST – CCBA) formally entered into an Academe Linkage Memorandum of Agreement last May 28, 2024. The signing ceremony, which took place at PBCOM Tower, marks the commencement of PBCOM’s Internship-to-Employment Program, designed to provide students with invaluable practical knowledge, skills, and attitudes essential for a promising career at PBCOM through its Management Training Program.

The MOA signing was led by PBCOM’s Chief Operating Officer, John Howard Medina, and HR Group Head, Mina F. Martinez. Representing UST – CCBA were Dean Al Faithrich C. Navarrete, Ph.D., Assistant Dean Francis Lawrence B. De Jesus, Ph.D., and Mr. Antonio E. Etrata, Jr., Ph.D., Practicum and Linkages Coordinator.

John Howard Medina, PBCOM’s Chief Operating Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “This agreement represents a significant step in bridging academic learning and professional growth. We are excited to welcome the bright minds from UST – CCBA into our Internship-to-Employment Program and to support their journey toward becoming future leaders at PBCOM.”

Through this collaboration, PBCOM aims to cultivate a strong foundation for students, enhancing their career readiness and paving the way for their integration into the banking industry. The I2E Program underscores PBCOM’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering educational linkages that benefit both the institution and the broader community.

“This is really aligned in our objective of equipping our students with knowledge and practical skills more suitable in the actual workplace. We really appreciate this initiative and partnership with Philippine Bank of Communications that will provide our students the competitive advantage as they move forward with their professional careers,” said Mr. Antonio E. Etrata Jr., Ph. D.