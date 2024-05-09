PBCOM Gears Up Sustainable Practices Through Coastal Clean-Up Initiative

249 SHARES Share Tweet

PBCOM reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility with a recent coastal clean-up initiative at Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach. The event, held on April 27, brought together PBCOM employees, their families, and friends, in collaboration with La Liga Marquina, to demonstrate the bank’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future.

Under the leadership of the senior management team, the clean-up efforts aimed to contribute to a cleaner environment and a healthier ecosystem. Participants actively engaged in collecting trash and debris along the coastline, showcasing their unwavering commitment to environmental preservation.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, PBCOM is steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation,” said Patricia May Siy, President and CEO of PBCOM. “Our coastal clean-up initiative reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on both society and the environment.”

The event also served as a platform for camaraderie and reflection, as participants gathered to enjoy snacks and refreshments after their hard work. It underscored the importance of collective action in promoting sustainability and social responsibility within the community.

PBCOM’s sustainability journey has evolved significantly over the past years, guided by a comprehensive roadmap that emphasizes innovation and technology to reduce environmental impact and enhance social outcomes. The bank’s sustainability program encompasses various initiatives, including clean-up drives, aimed at promoting environmental conservation and supporting community development.

The coastal clean-up organized by PBCOM exemplifies the company’s values and dedication to making a positive impact on society. Such initiatives inspire employees and stakeholders to engage in activities that promote sustainability, further reinforcing PBCOM’s reputation as a responsible corporate citizen.