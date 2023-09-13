PBCOM Inaugurates Two Leyte Branches in Commemoration of 84th Anniversary

TACLOBAN BRANCH (From left to right) Corporate & Commercial Banking Head, Victor O. Martinez, Visayas Region Head Chester Benedict U. Go, Go Solid Realty President Salvador C. Go, President & CEO Patricia May T. Siy, Branch Banking Head Erico C. Indita, and Tacloban Branch Business Manager Clark O. Cabelin

TACLOBAN BRANCH (From left to right) Corporate & Commercial Banking Head, Victor O. Martinez, Visayas Region Head Chester Benedict U. Go, Go Solid Realty President Salvador C. Go, President & CEO Patricia May T. Siy, Branch Banking Head Erico C. Indita, and Tacloban Branch Business Manager Clark O. Cabelin

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Residents and visitors of Ormoc and Tacloban, Leyte, can now easily and conveniently attend to their banking needs at PBCOM’s two newly inaugurated branches in Leyte.

PBCOM’s Ormoc branch has been present in the city since 2018, and has now moved into a more spacious location, conducive for a better banking environment. On the other hand, PBCOM Tacloban opened in 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As PBCOM steps into another successful year, the inauguration of these branches coincides with the 84th anniversary of the bank, which is being celebrated this year under the theme “Together We Grow at 84,” as PBCOM recognizes that its clients and customers have played a pivotal role in the bank’s continued success.

PBCOM re-welcomes its clients to experience the new branches’ vibrant location with enhanced service delivery, convenience, and commitment to progress. These branches have also been designed to not only provide the usual banking services but also to serve as hubs for better client engagement activities.

“We are excited about these branches as this not only represents growth, but also serves as a testament to our promise in providing better services, and a vision to a brighter and more customer-centric future,” states Chester Benedict Go, Visayas Region Head.

Equipped with a range of tailored banking products, these branches are prepared to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. Additionally, 24-hour automated teller machines (ATMs) have been installed for added banking convenience.

In line with digitalization efforts, PBCOMobile can now enable customers to access its services seamlessly through online banking. Clients can now open accounts, perform online fund transfers, pay bills, and engage in various banking activities with ease. The PBCOMobile app is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Android Store and the Huawei App Gallery.