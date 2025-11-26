PBCOM Named One of Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion for the Second Consecutive Year

416 SHARES Share Tweet

PBCOM is honored to be recognized once again as one of Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion, marking the Bank’s second consecutive year on the prestigious list. This recognition reflects PBCOM’s standout performance, continued resilience, and sustainable growth despite challenging economic conditions.

PBCOM President and CEO Patricia May T. Siy personally received the Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion award during the formal ceremony held on November 25, 2025, at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore. The event gathered the 200 most outstanding small and mid-sized publicly listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region, celebrating organizations that demonstrated strong financial performance, innovation, and leadership.

Siy received the award on behalf of the entire PBCOM family and expressed her gratitude to the Board, Management Team, employees, customers, and partners for their continued trust and support.

“I am proud to represent all of you and our stakeholders as we continue to commit to delivering the best we can. Thank you to everyone that continues to take PRIDE in our Bank.”

As PBCOM marks 86 Years Driving Results, this milestone further affirms the Bank’s commitment to excellence, steady growth, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders. PBCOM’s participation in the ceremony reinforces its place on the renowned Forbes list and highlights the Bank’s unwavering dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric service as it moves confidently into 2025 and beyond.