PCCCII, Manila LGU, pledge aid for each other

Mayor Honey Lacuna and city adminiistrator Bernie Ang (seated, 3rd from left) welcomed the new set of PCCCII officials who paid her a courtesy visit in City Hall on Wednesday morning. Among those in photo are (Lacuna's left) new President Arian Hao , past president Joey Go (seated, second from left) and (left, standing) Willord Chua, executive director of the Manila Chinatown Dev.t Council. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE new set of officials of the Philippine-China Chamber of Commerce Industry, Inc. (PCCCII) pledged their commitment to aid the city of Manila in whatever capacity possible, with Mayor Honey Lacuna reciprocating the gesture by also assuring them of help should they need it.

The PCCI led by its new President Arian Hao, past President Joey Go and Vice Presidents Allan Apaga and Liu Fuyuan, paid the mayor a courtesy call, accompanied by City Administrator Bernie Ang, as they were invited to take part in the forthcoming 453rd founding anniversary of the city dubbed, ‘Araw ng Maynila.’

The group, some of whose members have businesses in Manila, were assured by Lacuna of full protection and help as she enticed them to invite more members to invest in the city.

For his part, Hao told the mayor and Ang that their group will always consider Manila as a primary business investment area.

Ang told the group that in Manila, all business owners are assured of experiencing ease in doing business through processes that ensure swift compliance of requirements either in opening a new business or renewing its required documents.

Hao meanwhile told Lacuna that the PCCCII will be joining the city government in its month-long celebration of its founding anniversary.

The PCCCII is an organization whose members are owners of various kinds of companies spread all over the country.