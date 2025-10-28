Home>News>Provincial>PCEDO head bags Outstanding Cooperative Development Officer at CDA Gawad Parangal Awards 2025
PCEDO head bags Outstanding Cooperative Development Officer at CDA Gawad Parangal Awards 2025

CITY OF MALOLOS — Another spotlight has been given to the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PCEDO) of the Provincial Government of Bulacan as its department head Atty. Jayric L. Amil bagged the First Place in the search for Outstanding Cooperative Development Officer (Provincial Category) during the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Gawad Parangal Awards 2025 Ceremony held last October 24, at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

The CDA-conferred award highlights Amil’s admirable performance in leading PCEDO to advancing cooperative movement in the province through dynamic leadership, innovation, and community empowerment.

Amil expressed his gratitude for the award he received and promised to continue his department’s mission of extending a helping hand to Bulakenyo cooperatives to further promote and improve their businesses and lives.

“[This] recognition serves as an inspiration for Bulacan’s cooperative sector to continue fostering sustainable development and strengthening partnerships for inclusive growth,” he added.

Governor Daniel R. Fernando also congratulated Amil for this milestone and committed to support the coop sector by giving them opportunities that will strengthen their business and cooperative capabilities.

“Binabati ko ang ating masigasig na PCEDO Head na si Atty. Jayric Amil para sa katangi-tanging parangal na kanyang nakamit para sa ating lalawigan. Asahan po nating mas lalo pa niyang paghuhusayan ang serbisyo para sa inyo, at gayundin ang inyong lingkod kasama ng buong Sangguniang Panlalawigan, palagi kaming susuporta sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mga oportunidad para sa mga Bulakenyo,” Fernando said.

This marks the second time the province of Bulacan received a recognition this month through PCEDO as it also clinched a special citation award at the 2025 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit Awards last October 20 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. (May Arlene Torres and Krissa Alexis)

