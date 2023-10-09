PCO invites student filmmakers to join ‘Ano Ang Bagong Pilipinas?’ short filmmaking contest

360 SHARES Share Tweet

All enrolled college students both from public and private higher education institutions (HEIs) who have a passion for creating short films are encouraged to join the short filmmaking competition of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) in line with the Communications Month Celebration this October.

In a Facebook post, the PCO said that interested student-filmmakers must follow the theme’s competition, “Ano ang Bagong Pilipinas?”, which is a short video defining what for them is the “Bagong Pilipinas” envisioned by the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

No limit on the number of participants who wish to join a group while short films should not exceed two minutes, including credits. All entries must be submitted on November 20, no later than 5:00 p.m.

“Participants are free to use any equipment for filming, ranging from smartphones to professional cameras. The emphasis should be on storytelling and creativity rather than on the sophistication of equipment,” the PCO said.

The PCO said that films should be submitted in digital format either MP4 or MOV; uploaded to a designated online platform such as YouTube, Vimeo, or others, as unlisted or private videos; videos can be vertical or horizontal orientation; and links should be sent to [email protected].

Submissions must include the participant’s name, college name, contact information, year level, school, municipality, province, region, and a brief description of the film and the official hashtag #BagongPilipinas.

The PCO warns participants to submit original works to avoid disqualifications while films can be in any language but with subtitles for non-English entries.

“Participants must ensure that their submissions are original works. Plagiarism or the use of copyrighted material without proper permission will lead to disqualification. Films can be in any language, but non-English entries must include English subtitles for judging purposes,” the PCO said.

Criteria for judging and other details can be accessed on PCO’s official Facebook page.

Regional winners will receive PhP50,000 for 3rd placer; PhP75,000 for 2nd; PhP100,000 for 1st placer while national winners will receive Crane M3s Gimbal, Sony ZV E10 + Kit Lens for 3rd placer; Macbook Air M2, Sony ZV E10 + Kit Lens for 2nd; and Macbook Air M2, Sony ZV E10 + Sigma 18-50 F2.8 lens, Rode Wireless Pro for 1st placer. | PND