PDEA Leaks won’t prosper in Congress, say Reps. Dionisio, Tieng

Congressmen Irwin Tieng (left) and Ernix Dionisio tells the 'MACHRA Balitaan' forum that the 'PDEA leaks probe' will no longer prosper in Congress. (JERRY S. TAN)

TWO Manila Congressmen expressed confidence that the so-called ‘PDEA Leaks‘ probe is already ‘dead in the water’ or will no longer prosper as far as the House of Representatives (HOR) is concerned.

Congressmen Ernix Dionisio (1st district) and Irwin Tieng (5th distric) told the ‘MACHRA Balitaan’ forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) that the said probe should have been stopped early on in the Senate as it failed to achieve anything significant or in aid of any legislation.

According to Dionisio, who is also the assistant majority leader of the HOR, the issue had been exhausted and there is no longer any need for Congress to conduct its own probe.

“I don’t think is should continue.. it’s enough if the issue can no longer be expounded. Nakita na natin ang mga kakulangan,” he said.

Similarly, Tieng said that a separate probe by the House will just be a redundancy.

“It is unnecessary at this point,” he said, adding that there are more pressing issues that the House leadership needs to tackle.

On the other hand, Dionisio and Tieng both commended the inquiry being done by the Senate in the case of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, saying the revelations are surprising.

Dionisio pointed out that the existence of POGO operations in the mayor’s area of jurisdiction is a clear sign that she failed to fulfill her duties as the chief executive of that town.

Tieng on the other hand, said that he is adopting a wait-and-see attitude on the matter but is just as curious as to what would come out at the end of the probe.