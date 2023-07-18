PDIC, BFP forge accord to raise awareness on fire safety and prevention

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Makati Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the KAISA Manifesto in support of the BFP’s KAISA Call-to-Action Against Destructive Fire Campaign with the theme, “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa!”.

The MOU and KAISA Manifesto were signed in simple ceremonies at the PDIC office in Makati City on June 20, 2023. Through this partnership, fire safety trainings and drills will be conducted in the PDIC premises to better enhance personnel’s skills set on fire prevention and safety.

Under the MOU, PDIC will participate in BFP safety-themed campaigns, such as the Fire Prevention Month and provide safety reminders on fire prevention. The BFP, on the other hand, will conduct fire prevention and basic fire safety trainings for PDIC personnel to strengthen their risk management capability in preventing destructive fires. The BFP will also assist PDIC personnel in developing policies, and in conducting fire and earthquake drills to improve employee readiness and self-reliance.

The MOU shall be effective for a term of three years from the date of execution and may be extended upon joint and written consent of both institutions. Agencies which satisfactorily accomplish the provisions of the partnership are recognized by the BFP Makati City with the KAISA Star Seal. To recognize institutional initiatives implemented to prevent fire incidents in the premises, the BFP shall also recommend the grant of “Gawad Ligtas na Gusali Award” to agencies conferred with a KAISA Star Seal for three consecutive years.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act No. 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually-owned deposit account.

