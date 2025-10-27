Home>Specials>Business>PDIC: Bringing services closer, championing deposit insurance on the ground
PDIC: Bringing services closer, championing deposit insurance on the ground

Journal Online3
PDIC Logo

In a time when public service and accessibility are more important than ever, state deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is stepping out of its office walls and into the communities it serves — one caravan at a time.

The PDIC has recently joined the Department of Finance and other government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the GOCC Caravan initiative, a mobile governance program designed to bring public service closer to Filipinos. The GOCC Caravan represents a unified approach to public service, making government more visible, approachable, and impactful.

For the Corporation, whose core mandate is to protect depositors and promote financial stability, the participation is a strategic commitment to build meaningful engagement with the public.

“Financial security starts with understanding,” said PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan, who personally joined the kick-off leg of the GOCC Caravan alongside Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and heads of partner-GOCCs.

“By engaging with clients and stakeholders face-to-face, the PDIC humanizes its mission. More than a financial regulator, the PDIC is an advocate for the financial well-being of every citizen and the unique mandate of deposit insurance is what provides that security for the hard-earned savings of depositors,” President Tan explained.

At the PDIC booth at Robinsons Manila, the PDIC Asset Management and Disposal Group and Public Assistance Department engaged with clients and provided on-the-spot consultations, answering questions about deposit insurance, claims processing, and assets for sale. Visitors also received educational materials from the PDIC’s flagship financial literacy campaign, “Be A Wise Saver”, which encourages informed and responsible financial decision-making among Filipinos.

One visitor, a small business owner from the province, shared how she had long been confused about how deposit insurance works. “Now I understand what it means when they say my deposits are protected. I feel more secure knowing PDIC, a government institution, is looking out for me and for other depositors,” she said after her conversation with the PDIC.

The Caravan’s unique format as a one-stop service hub in a central community space like a shopping mall allowed people to access multiple services from different GOCCs under one roof. For many attendees, this was their first time interacting with GOCC services without the need to travel to their offices and to navigate bureaucratic channels.

“This kind of on-the-ground collaboration shows the power of government when agencies work as one and when GOCCs like the PDIC bring not just services but a pleasurable client experience. We hope to sustain our participation as a broader strategy to deepen public engagement,” President Tan added.

As the DOF plans to roll out more Caravans into communities, the PDIC remains committed to ensuring a more responsive, inclusive and future-ready deposit insurance system to the depositing public.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

