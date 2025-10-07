PDIC cascades revised advertising regulations at BMAP Learning Session

Emphasizing truthful advertising to safeguard bank depositors. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Vice President for Corporate Affairs Group Jose G. Villaret, Jr. (center) shared the salient features of the revised regulation on bank advertisements and proper use of the PDIC seal, insurance statement and signages during the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) Learning Session: “How converging technologies are transforming the banking experience?” recently held at the BPI Townhall in Makati City. VP Villaret is joined during the appreciation ceremony by BMAP officers (from left to right) Secretary Judith C. Songlingco, Director for Industry Relations & Banking Code and Financial Inclusion Mai G. Sangalang, Director for Programs Chairell Winston C. Almendras, President Eric H. Montelibano, Election Committee Chair Maria Luz E. Javier, and Auditor Emmanuel Mari K. Valdes.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) actively called on banks to support its efforts to raise depositor awareness and protection during the Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) Learning Session: “How converging technologies are transforming the banking experience?” recently held at the BPI Townhall in Makati City.

Led by Vice President Jose G. Villaret, Jr. (Corporate Affairs Group), the discussion by the PDIC focused on its Regulatory Issuance (RI) No. 2025-01 or the Revised Rules and Regulations on Advertisements and Proper Use of the PDIC Seal, Insurance Statement and Signages that took effect on July 15, 2025.

In relation to the increase in the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) to P1 million per depositor on March 15, 2025, the RI provides banks with clear guidelines on advertisements and the proper use of the PDIC brand assets consisting of the PDIC seal, insurance statement, decals, and standees to reinforce public trust in the banking system.

Villaret explained that the PDIC Seal is the visual representation of the Corporation’s values of protection, service excellence, simplicity, clarity, and transparency. It is not intended for general bank use and may only be displayed with prior written consent from PDIC.

Meanwhile, the PDIC Insurance Statement, “Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1 Million per depositor” must be used in full in all advertisements for deposit products across TV, radio, print, billboards, websites, social media, and other official digital platforms. It should appear in the final frame for video advertisements, must be audibly voiced in audio materials, and must be legible and visible in print or written advertisements.

Villaret reiterated that the PDIC signages, which are symbols of protection and assurance for the depositing public, must be prominently displayed in bank premises. The physical decal should be placed at the bank’s entrance, while its digital counterpart should be available on the bank’s website, apps, ATMs, and other digital platforms. Under the new regulations, the physical standee must be visible on all teller counters and new accounts counters.

More than safeguarding the integrity of PDIC’s identifiers, Villaret emphasized that the proper implementation of the revised RI empowers bank personnel to become strong advocates for public confidence, which is essential to ensuring the stability of the financial system.

Completing the panel of speakers at the BMAP Learning Session were distinguished industry leaders representing telecommunications, digital infrastructure and innovation, and financial services: Dr. Donald Patrick Lim, President and COO of DITO CME and Chief Innovation Officer of Udenna Corporation; Eddie Lee, Managing Partner of Amplifai Services, Inc.; Vic Barrios, Country Manager of Digital Edge DC Philippines; and Maricris

Salud, Deputy Director, Cybersecurity Supervision and Oversight Group of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.