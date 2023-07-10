PDIC celebrates milestone 60th Anniversary

139 SHARES Share Tweet

60 years of championing depositor protection. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. (4th from left) and Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) President and CEO Roberto B. Tan (3rd from left) led the toast to celebrate the PDIC’s milestone 60th Anniversary Gala held on June 23, 2023 at the Reception Hall, PICC. PDIC was founded on June 22, 1963 with the enactment into law of Republic Act No. 3591 or the PDIC Charter and has been championing depositor protection for the past six decades. The Corporation has remained steadfast and committed to raise the bar of public service excellence through the years, including being recognized by the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) as the Deposit Insurance Organization of the Year in 2013. The Gala, themed, “60 Years of Championing Depositor Protection and Fostering Financial Stability,” gathered pioneers and innovators in the banking system. Joining Governor Remolona and President Tan (L-R) were former PDIC Director Protacio T. Tacandong, PDIC Director Rogelio M. Guadalquiver, BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi G. Fonacier, Monetary Board Member and former PDIC Director Anita Linda R. Aquino, PDIC Director Aurora C. Ignacio, and former PDIC Director Eduardo M. Pangan.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually owned deposit account.

