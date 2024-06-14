PDIC champions relevance of deposit insurance during 22nd Depositor Protection and Awareness Week

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) remains steadfast in safeguarding depositors and promoting financial stability, a commitment highlighted as it leads the nationwide observance of the Depositor Protection and Awareness Week (DPAW) from 16 to 22 June 2024 now in its 22nd year.

This year’s theme, Deposit Insurance: Proteksyong Maaasahan sa Ipong Pinaghirapan, highlights the relevance of deposit insurance as a reliable protection for hard-earned savings in banks.

Deposit insurance, one of the pillars of financial stability, is part of the safety net provided by the government, through the PDIC. It assures that hard-earned deposits entrusted to banks are protected up to the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) against bank failures. As the state deposit insurer, the PDIC protects depositors by providing deposit insurance up to the MDIC of P500,000 per depositor, per bank. With the deposit insurance provided by the PDIC, depositors are afforded security and peace of mind.

Beside individual depositor protection, deposit insurance is also critical in promoting financial stability by 1) heightening public confidence that entices individuals to save more in banks which help grow the economy, 2) ensuring that the depositing public continue to use banking services such as opening a deposit account, online banking, cash transfer, bills payment and loans, without the fear of losing their savings, and 3) helping ensure banks adhere to risk management standards which lead to a stable banking system.

Presidential Proclamation No. 358, issued in April 2003, declared the annual observance of DPAW, an initiative that supports the government’s pursuit of sustainable economic development and aims to bolster the stability of the banking system by fostering confidence in the banking system.

To help heighten awareness of the importance of deposit insurance and reach as many Filipino savers as possible, the PDIC encouraged banks and its partner institutions to assist in promoting the 22nd DPAW by displaying information and communication materials on their premises, websites, and digital platforms such as social media accounts throughout the week-long observation. Additionally, banks were also enjoined to display the 22nd DPAW digital banner and other digital materials on their ATMs and information monitors in Head Offices and branches. DPAW-related information and digital materials are available on the PDIC website at www.PDIC.gov.ph/dpaw.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance, co-regulating banks with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and liquidating closed banks.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.