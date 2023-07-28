PDIC launches RTV commercials under “Maniguro, Magbangko, Umasenso” campaign

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) officially launched its new radio and television commercials (RTVCs) during its 60th Anniversary program held at the Philippine International Convention Center on June 23, 2023. The RTVCs support the state deposit insurer’s “Maniguro, Magbangko, Umasenso” multimedia public awareness campaign.

“As part of our public awareness campaign to continue building depositor confidence and promoting financial inclusion, the latest set of PDIC radio and TV commercials aim to encourage more people to secure their future by saving in banks,” PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan said.

The launch followed a soft inaugural of the two TVCs and three radio commercials on June 16, 2023, over nationwide television and radio networks to observe the 21st Depositor Protection and Awareness Week (DPAW). DPAW is commemorated every June 16-22 of each year as mandated by Proclamation No. 358.

The first TVC, entitled “Emergency Fund,” was presented against a romantic backdrop as it tells the story of a young couple whose habit of saving money in banks helped them face family emergencies while preparing for their wedding.

Meanwhile, the second TV commercial, entitled “Future”, is an inspirational story of two siblings who, even at a young age, were already aware that saving in banks is an important factor to realize their dreams for their family.

The campaign’s three radio commercials promote the value of saving and financial inclusion. “Pera o Bayong” is an interactive dialogue between a game show host and a contestant who realizes the benefits of saving their hard-earned money in banks instead of keeping it at home. The commercial was also translated into Cebuano, Ilokano, and Waray for better understanding and appreciation of regional listeners.

The second radio commercial, “No Bank Since Birth (NBSB),” tells the story of a character named Save Sablay who, as the title states, has never had a bank account. Save Sablay meets a guy who changes her perspective on saving money in a bank by enlightening her on the benefits of an all-important habit.

“Sideline”, on the other hand, pays tribute to the hardworking Filipino, spotlighting the importance of having multiple income sources these days and a bank account for saving money for future needs.

Under its “Maniguro, Magbangko, Umasenso” public awareness campaign, the PDIC aims to help build depositor confidence in the banking system and promote financial inclusion. The campaign emphasizes the importance of saving money in banks and the protection provided by PDIC through deposit insurance of up to P500,000 per depositor per bank. Additionally, the campaign underlines the practical benefits of opening a bank account, such as the option to apply for business loans and pay bills online, among others.

The RTVCs may also be viewed over PDIC’s official YouTube account at https://youtube.com/@PDICOfficial or the DPAW site on the PDIC website at http://www.pdic.gov.ph/dpaw by clicking on the Multimedia Resources link.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually-owned deposit account.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.