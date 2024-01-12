PDIC now accepts digital payments via LandBank’s Link.BizPortal

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Leveraging technology to provide expedient service to clients, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has added LandBank’s Link.BizPortal digital payment facility to its array of available payment channels.

Using clients’ eligible source accounts such as LandBank or OFBank deposit account and/or corporate payment, e-wallet account and deposit accounts with other banks, the Link.BizPortal can now be tapped by clients of closed banks to pay for: 1) outstanding loans with closed banks, 2) rental fees of leased closed bank’s assets, and 3) purchase of closed bank’s assets.

Banks, on the other hand, may use the facility to settle selected obligations. Additionally, suppliers and service providers may pay fees for bid documents through the Portal.

The Link.BizPortal may be accessed 24/7 thru the link https://www.lbp-eservices.com/egps/portal/Merchants.jsp or by scanning the QR code below.

Clients can also access the portal through the PDIC website homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph or by clicking the “LandBank Link.BizPortal” icon on the “Borrowers’ Corner” section of the PDIC website at https://www.pdic.gov.ph/borrowerscorner.

For concerns or inquiries regarding the Link.BizPortal, clients may call the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or private message on PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC). The Frequently Asked Questions may be accessed either on the PDIC website, https://www.pdic.gov.ph/LBPLinkBiz or LandBank’s website at https://www.landbank.com/e-banking/other-e-banking-services/linkbizportal.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually-owned deposit account.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.