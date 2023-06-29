PDIC, PHLPost collaborate for PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps

Sequel collaboration. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) President and CEO Roberto B. Tan (left) and Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the production of the PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps, another collaboration between PDIC and PHLPost, 10 years after the two institutions’ initial partnership for the production of the PDIC’s 50th anniversary commemorative stamps back in 2013. The MOA was signed in simple ceremonies on June 15, 2023.

Sequel collaboration. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) President and CEO Roberto B. Tan (left) and Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the production of the PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps, another collaboration between PDIC and PHLPost, 10 years after the two institutions’ initial partnership for the production of the PDIC’s 50th anniversary commemorative stamps back in 2013. The MOA was signed in simple ceremonies on June 15, 2023.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the production of the PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps. The MOA was signed by PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan and PHLPost Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos in simple ceremonies held at the PDIC office in Makati City on June 15, 2023.

The 60th anniversary commemorative stamp features the PDIC’s 60th anniversary logo centered on the image of a diamond, as well as its official anniversary theme of “60 Years of Championing Depositor Protection and Fostering Financial Stability.”

In his message during the signing ceremony, PDIC President and CEO Tan said, “More than its functional usage, a postage stamp is a piece of history immortalized in a compact piece of paper with a well-thought-out design. The brilliance of the diamond, as captured in the stamp’s design, conveys a timeless quality and serves as a testament to PDIC’s exemplary public service for the last six decades. It also signifies the sustaining brilliance that the PDIC commits to exemplify in all areas of our operations, in the next 60 years and even beyond.”

For his part, PHLPost Postmaster General and CEO Carlos thanked the PDIC for this renewed collaboration and assured that despite the recent fire incident at the historic Manila Central Post Office building, the PHLPost remains committed to continue its operations for its clients.

Upon completion of production, the commemorative stamps are set for circulation in all post offices nationwide.

The PDIC-PHLPost project is one of the major initiatives to mark the PDIC’s 60th founding year on June 22, 2023. The collaboration also comes as a sequel after both agencies previously worked together in 2013 for the issuance of the PDIC’s 50th anniversary commemorative stamps.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act No. 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually-owned deposit account.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.