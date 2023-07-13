PDIC-PHLPost partnership rolls out commemorative stamps to highlight 60 years of depositor protection

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) rolled out the PDIC 60th anniversary commemorative stamps through a ceremonial turnover, one of the highlights of the PDIC’s 60th Anniversary Gala held on June 23, 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan and PHLPost Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos led the turnover ceremony.
The PDIC and PHLPost partnered for the production of the PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps, which feature a diamond-inspired 60th anniversary logo and the anniversary theme, “60 Years of Championing Depositor Protection and Fostering Financial Stability.”
The radiance and strength of the diamond, as captured in the commemorative stamp’s design, convey strength and a timeless quality; and serve as a testament to PDIC’s exemplary public service for the last six decades. It also signifies the sustaining brilliance that the PDIC commits to exemplify in all areas of its operations to continuously champion depositor protection.
The PDIC-PHLPost collaboration comes as a sequel after the two agencies’ previous partnership in 2013 on the production and issuance of the PDIC’s 50th anniversary commemorative stamps.
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on June 22, 1963, by Republic Act No. 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance. Effective June 1, 2009, the maximum deposit insurance coverage is P500,000 per depositor. All deposit accounts of a depositor in a closed bank maintained in the same right and capacity shall be added together. A joint account shall be insured separately from any individually-owned deposit account.
