PDIC Public Assistance Center transfers to new Makati office

The Public Assistance Center (PAC) of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will transfer to its new permanent address at the Ground Floor of the PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City effective May 13, 2024. The PAC is open from Mondays through Fridays, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, except holidays.

The relocation aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for clients. It is seen to improve service efficiency as most of PDIC’s corporate operations have transferred to its new building in Chino Roces.

For more information, the public may communicate with the PDIC through email at [email protected], or calls to the hotline (02) 8841-4141 (for those within Metro Manila) or the Toll-Free Hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC (7342), or via private message at PDIC’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to provide depositor protection and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance, co-regulating banks with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and liquidating closed banks.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.