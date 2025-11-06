Home>Specials>Business>PDIC reaffirms commitment to excellence, retains ISO certifications on Insurance Claims and Bank Assessment processes
PDIC reaffirms commitment to excellence, retains ISO certifications on Insurance Claims and Bank Assessment processes

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has once again exemplified its commitment to public service and operational excellence by successfully retaining ISO 9001:2015 certifications for its quality management systems on Claims Settlement Operations and Assessment of Member Banks, two of its mission-critical processes.

The comprehensive second surveillance audit conducted by certifying body, TUV SUD, revealed outstanding results with zero nonconformities. Opportunities for improvement were also not recommended for the processes audited. This notable outcome underscores the Corporation’s dedication to the highest standards of quality management and continuous improvement.

Additionally, the audit recognized the PDIC’s exceptional performance across several key operational metrics. The Corporation’s customer satisfaction rating across various external client groups surpassed expectations at 92.49% against the target of 90%. Learning and development efforts for personnel also exceeded targets. Legal service referrals also registered impressive efficiency, with 95% of transactions addressed within the prescribed turnaround time. These achievements affirm the Corporation’s longstanding high quality performance as a government instrumentality.

The PDIC’s quality management systems for claims settlement operations and assessment of member-banks have been ISO-certified since 2010 and 2016, respectively. This continued certification strengthens the Corporation’s ability to fulfill its mandates to protect the depositing public and promote financial stability, grounded in internationally recognized standards of operational integrity.

Through sustained commitment to good governance and high performance, the PDIC continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the public financial sector.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

