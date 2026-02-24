PDIC sets March 25 to 26 e-bidding for Luzon-based prime commercial lot, other real properties

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will hold an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) for a prime commercial lot and other real properties located in Luzon from March 25 to 26, 2026, on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

Interested buyers may submit their bids through the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph starting 9:00 am on March 25, 2026, until 1:00 pm on March 26, 2026. Submitted bids will be opened at 2:00 PM on March 26, 2026.

The prime commercial lot for sale is located in Barangay Villasis, Santiago City, Isabela – a regional commerce and development hub in Cagayan Valley. The portfolio of Luzon properties also includes 29 agricultural lots, 23 residential lots, and 10 mixed residential/agricultural lots ranging from 129 square meters to 4.6 hectares. A complete list of properties with detailed descriptions, bidding requirements, procedures, and conditions on the PDIC e-bidding portal.

Prospective buyers are required to complete a one-time registration at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register to participate in this and all future PDIC e-bidding events. The PDIC strongly encourages bidders to conduct due diligence on the properties of interest to verify their actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances. Interested parties are likewise reminded to carefully read the Conditions of Bid posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal.

For agricultural properties, winning bidders must submit a certification from the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform in the province where the property is located and an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings within fifteen (15) days after the e-bidding. The PARO certification should confirm that the agricultural lot is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Award has been issued for the property. The affidavit should state that the winning buyer’s collective landholdings, including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding, do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed formats for the Certification and Affidavit may be downloaded for free from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization may also download the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, for free from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.