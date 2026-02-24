Home>Specials>Business>PDIC sets March 25 to 26 e-bidding for Luzon-based prime commercial lot, other real properties
Business

PDIC sets March 25 to 26 e-bidding for Luzon-based prime commercial lot, other real properties

Journal Online2
PDIC Logo

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will hold an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) for a prime commercial lot and other real properties located in Luzon from March 25 to 26, 2026, on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

Interested buyers may submit their bids through the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph starting 9:00 am on March 25, 2026, until 1:00 pm on March 26, 2026. Submitted bids will be opened at 2:00 PM on March 26, 2026.

The prime commercial lot for sale is located in Barangay Villasis, Santiago City, Isabela – a regional commerce and development hub in Cagayan Valley. The portfolio of Luzon properties also includes 29 agricultural lots, 23 residential lots, and 10 mixed residential/agricultural lots ranging from 129 square meters to 4.6 hectares. A complete list of properties with detailed descriptions, bidding requirements, procedures, and conditions on the PDIC e-bidding portal.

Prospective buyers are required to complete a one-time registration at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register to participate in this and all future PDIC e-bidding events. The PDIC strongly encourages bidders to conduct due diligence on the properties of interest to verify their actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances. Interested parties are likewise reminded to carefully read the Conditions of Bid posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal.

For agricultural properties, winning bidders must submit a certification from the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform in the province where the property is located and an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings within fifteen (15) days after the e-bidding. The PARO certification should confirm that the agricultural lot is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Award has been issued for the property. The affidavit should state that the winning buyer’s collective landholdings, including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding, do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed formats for the Certification and Affidavit may be downloaded for free from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization may also download the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, for free from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

PDIC and LandBank
Protecting depositors through prompt access to deposit insurance. The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) recently signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) and Data Sharing Agreement (DSA) for the PDICLandBank Visa Debit Card Project which will benefit depositors of closed banks. Under the Project, depositors may avail of the LandBank Visa Debit Card as an additional mode to access their deposit insurance. The joint PDIC-LBP Project is in line with the government’s thrust to promote financial inclusion and more efficient public service delivery by optimizing digital technology. PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan and LBP President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz signed the IRR and DSA in simple ceremonies at the PDIC office in Makati City on November 23, 2023. PDIC Vice President Adalzon P. Banogon and LBP Executive Vice President Liduvino S. Geron witnessed the signing of the documents.
Business

PDIC, LandBank forge agreement to add debit cards as additional deposit insurance payment option

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) have partnered for the implementation of
PDIC media education initiative
PDIC 101 with media. The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) engages with members of the media through “PDIC 101: Understanding Deposit Insurance” in partnership with the Philippine Information Agency (PIA). The media education initiative cum press conference provides media with a better understanding of PDIC’s mandates and advocacies to promote depositor protection and help maintain financial stability. Photo shows members of Butuan local media with PIA CARAGA Assistant Regional Head Renelle L. Escuadro (leftmost seated), PDIC Corporate Affairs Group Vice President Jose G. Villaret, Jr. (center seated), and PDIC Corporate Communications Manager Auramar D. Calbario (rightmost seated) during the conduct of PDIC 101 on September 2, 2024, in Butuan City.
Business

PDIC conducts Mindanao leg of media education initiative

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) conducted the second regional leg of its “PDIC 101: Understanding Deposit Insurance”, a media
PDIC Logo
Business

Residential condo units, various lots up for e-bidding on November 26-27

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will sell various real properties through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) from 9:00 am on
PDIC as Top 2 GOCC
Champion of good governance. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) Board Member Aurora C. Ignacio (center) receives, on behalf of the PDIC, the Award of Excellence from the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG), as one of the top GOCCs for the 2024 Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS) during the 2025 GCG Awards Ceremony held at the Sequoia Hotel, Parañaque City on December 1, 2025. The CGS rates the GOCCs’ policies and practices in stakeholder relations, disclosure and transparency, and Board responsibilities. GCG Chairperson Atty. Marius P. Corpus (3rd from right) and former Senate President and Principal Author of the GOCC Governance Act of 2011 (RA 10149) Franklin M. Drilon (5th from right) led the awards ceremony. Also present (left to right) were PDIC Vice President Atty. Nilo Aldrin M. Lucinario, PDIC Senior Vice President Sandra A. Diaz, PDIC Vice President Delilah Grace V. Magtolis, and GCG Commissioner Atty. Geraldine Berberabe-Martinez.
Business

GCG cites PDIC as Top 2 GOCC in the 2024 Corporate Governance Scorecard for GOCCs

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was once again recognized as among the top-ranking government-owned or-controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the