PDIC strengthens ties with banks in Leyte to promote depositor protection, financial inclusion

Continuing its stakeholder engagement initiatives as a vehicle to promote depositor protection and financial stability, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) successfully held the second run of the PDIC Bankers’ Dialogue series for 2025 in Tacloban City, Leyte, on October 7, 2025.

The Visayas leg provided a venue for officers and members of the Leyte-Samar Federation of Rural Banks and the Tacloban Bankers Association to gain a deeper understanding of the PDIC’s mandates and policy initiatives, the most recent of which is the increase in the maximum deposit insurance coverage to P1 million per depositor, per bank, on March 15, 2025.

Reinforcing partnerships with banks
Launched in 2019, the PDIC Bankers’ Dialogue aims to continuously engage and strengthen partnerships with banking groups across the country to enhance depositor protection and sustain the stability of the banking system.

As the state deposit insurer, the PDIC safeguards bank depositors by providing the maximum deposit insurance coverage of P1 million per depositor, per bank. It also co-regulates banks, working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other financial regulators to help mitigate risks in the banking system. Additionally, the Corporation is the statutory liquidator of closed banks, tasked to manage the affairs of closed banks and liquidate their assets to settle claims of creditors and uninsured depositors.

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.

Journal Online
