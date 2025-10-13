PDIC to offer Luzon, Visayas real properties via e-bidding on November 12-13

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to conduct an electronic public bidding (e-bidding) for a wide range of real properties located in Luzon and Visayas regions. The e-bidding will start at 9:00 AM on November 12, 2025 and will run until 1:00 PM on November 13, 2025, exclusively through the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph. Submitted bids will be formally opened at 2:00 PM on November 13, 2025.

The PDIC will be offering on an as-is-where-is basis an extensive portfolio of closed bank and corporate assets, including twenty-four (24) agricultural properties, twenty-nine (29) residential properties, four mixed residential/agricultural properties, and one mixed commercial/residential property.

These properties are strategically located in Metro Manila and across various provinces such as Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, Pangasinan, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Camarines Norte, Bohol, and Leyte, with areas ranging from 40 sq.m. to 20,000 sq.m., offering opportunities for investors, developers, and homebuyers alike.

Prospective buyers have an opportunity to participate in the e-bidding with just a one-time registration on the e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. For added convenience, they can simply click the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph to access the portal. Once registered, buyers can jump right in and submit an online bid quickly and easily.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the catalog of properties in the e-bidding portal, where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and conditions of bid are posted. Prospective bidders are enjoined to conduct their due diligence on the properties, i.e., determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire. Likewise, the PDIC reminds interested parties to read carefully the Conditions of Bid posted at the PDIC e-bidding portal.

Winning bidders of agricultural properties are required to submit, within fifteen (15) days after the e-bidding, a Certification issued by the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform where the property is located stating that the agricultural lot subject of the bid is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Awards has been issued for the said property. They are also required to submit an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings within the same period, which states that the person’s collective landholdings, including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding, do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed format for the Certification and Affidavit can be obtained for free from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization can also download for free the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may call the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.