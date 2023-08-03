PDRF, LCF deliver aid to Mayon-affected families

194 SHARES Share Tweet

ALBAY — The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) and the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) members recently provided PHP 430,520 worth of in-kind donations to the displaced families in Albay affected by current Mayon volcanic activities.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities, Jollibee, and PhilSeven Foundation donated 2,700 ready-to-eat meals and 1000 packs of bread to selected evacuation centers in the municipality of Daraga. Manila Water Foundation also provided 1000 units of five (5) gallons of water and 60 boxes of soap.

”The combined efforts of the League of Corporate Foundation Committee on disaster resilience are a testament that collective efforts bring much-needed relief and hope to the families affected by the Mayon Volcano unrest,” said Welfredo Dalumpines, Environment and Disaster Resilience Manager of the Aboitiz Foundation.

PDRF supported the response by providing logistics through FedEx and coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense Central and Region 5 Office. The items were gathered at the PDRF Emergency Operations Center in Clark, Pampanga, and turned over to the Albay Provincial Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (PSEMO) for distribution to the affected population.

“The people of Albay have lived in the shadow of Mayon volcano for many years. They have braved its dangers and managed to build their lives despite the risks. PDRF is happy to be of assistance. Our thanks to LCF for their help,” said PDRF President Butch Meily.

“At FedEx, we are committed to helping impacted local communities during this incredibly difficult time. We are inspired by the heroism of first responders and philanthropic organizations, and are grateful to be able to use our network to deliver humanitarian aid and bring relief to affected families,” said Maribeth Espinosa, Managing Director of FedEx Express Philippines.

Over the past month, Mayon Volcano has been experiencing increased unrest. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 3, warning that a hazardous eruption is possible within weeks.

A total of 37,944 people in 26 barangays are affected by Mayon’s activities, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Of these, 20,144 are displaced and staying at 28 evacuation centers.

About PHILIPPINE DISASTER RESILIENCE FOUNDATION

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) is the country’s major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster resilience. As an alliance of businesses dedicated to building the disaster risk management capabilities of the private sector in the country, PDRF aims to contribute to the sustainable development and the general welfare of the Filipino people. For more information, visit www.pdrf.org.