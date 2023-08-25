PERA HUB offers more accessible money transfers to Filipinos through enhanced PERA HUB Mobile App, Virtual Card

471 SHARES Share Tweet

PERA HUB, one of the country’s foremost consumer financial services providers, launched a more enhanced and inclusive PERA HUB Mobile App with a new PERA HUB Virtual Card feature, which enables users to experience a fast and easy way to do their remittance, cash, and e-commerce transactions online without using any physical cards or having the need to go to a branch.

With more Filipinos choosing digital-based solutions for their remittances and other cash-related services, PERA HUB aims to provide a broader range of channels and options for Filipinos to do their transactions anytime and anywhere.

The PERA HUB Virtual Card serves as the main highlight of the new and improved mobile app. It holds the features of the app such as sending or receiving Western Union domestic and international remittances; Interbank transfers to over 50 banks and e-wallets; Bills Payments with over 250 billers to choose from; Free PERA HUB to PERA HUB fund transfer; Cash-in via ECPay at over 15,000 partner locations nationwide; Cash-out at any of the 186 PERA HUB branches nationwide without additional charges; e-load and game credits; and affordable microinsurance.

The enhanced PERA HUB Mobile App has a user-friendly interface where users can personalize their home dashboard and feature the services they always use and are interested in, so they can easily make transfers and keep track of their payments any time and receive or send money transfers instantly within minutes.

It allows users to perform fast and easy PERA HUB to PERA HUB fund transfers by scanning their recipient’s unique PERA HUB Account QR code, saving contacts, and scheduling transfers for remittance and interbank transfers.

The PERA HUB Virtual Card, powered by Visa, may also be used for Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, and other local and international online shopping platforms. It is available for new and existing users with FREE registration for all via the app or via any of the 186 PERA HUB branches nationwide.

“It has always been our priority to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. With the enhanced mobile app and the new PERA HUB Virtual Card feature, we want to create a digital experience that is inclusive for all so they always have access to convenient remittance and other financial services across different channels,” said PERA HUB President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ian Ocampo.

“There are Virtual Cards available in the market, but a challenger will always find a place, especially when it offers more relevant and customized solutions to address the remittance and other cash-related needs of the community it serves,” said Assistant Vice President for the PERA HUB Mobile App Mennie So.

“As we relaunch the improved PERA HUB Mobile App, we give customers access to a more convenient and free onboarding experience for their accounts without having to visit the branch, so they can do their transactions in the comfort of their homes anytime or anywhere,” she added.

The users can easily register and create their account for free on the Mobile App by filling out their details, providing a photo of any government-issued ID, and a selfie for verification.

PERA HUB is one of the longest Western Union remittance partners in the Philippines and has been carrying the brand to help many Filipinos with their remittance needs since its establishment.

For over 20 years, PERA HUB has continued to build up its foray into services such as remittance services, cash-out transactions, loans, micro-insurance, and other complementary services. It has also been expanding the availability and accessibility of its products and services through its counters and digital channels to further promote financial inclusion to its customers nationwide.

You may visit the Google Play Store or the App Store to download the improved PERA HUB Mobile App for free. To register for a Free Virtual card, you may visit https://perahub.com.ph/digital-products to learn more. For inquiries, you may contact (+632) 8737-2482 or email [email protected].

About PERA HUB

PERA HUB is the Philippines’ foremost consumer financial services center with over 3,000 locations nationwide which provides its customers with a comprehensive scope of reliable financial services in one location. PERA HUB, a retail network of PETNET, is composed of company-owned and sub-agent branches nationwide.

PERA HUB is geared towards providing complementary products such as remittance, cash-in and cash-out services, loans, money changing, bill payment, airline ticketing, e-loading, micro-insurance, and other cash and payment-related solutions to its growing market.

It also has the PERA HUB App and PERA HUB Visa Prepaid card which allows users to send and receive Western Union remittances, pay bills, and buy prepaid loads on mobile. Further leveraging on new technologies available, PERA HUB launched the award-winning PERA HUB Digital Remittance Platform (DRP), Southeast Asia’s first API Developer portal and digital platform to empower the next generation of fintech solutions.

For cash and payment-related solutions, visit PERA HUB branches nationwide. The PERA HUB App is available for download in Google Play and App Store. For more information: visit www.perahub.com.ph. Sign up for free and get early access to PERA HUB’s Developer Portal and PERA HUB’s API system.

About PETNET

PETNET is geared towards providing financial services to consumers and businesses. Initially established to grow the network of Western Union in the Philippines, the company grew its portfolio and embarked on a massive branch and service offering expansion program.

In 2018, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) sold its 51% stake in PETNET, Inc. (PETNET) to City Savings Bank (CSB) and Union Properties, Inc. (UPI), in line with the direction of the Aboitiz Group to consolidate all its financial services under one entity, Union Bank. CSB and UPI are subsidiaries of Union Bank.

This strategy facilitates closer collaboration among the Group’s banking and financial service units and leverages synergies toward business optimization. Today, the company continues to commit itself to scaling up the business to further provide relevant services to its customers.