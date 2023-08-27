Pet cemetery, animal clinic and shelter soon to be put up in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces putting up pet cemetery and animal clinic and shelter in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

A pet cemetery and an animal clinic and shelter are slated to be opened in Manila.

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, who said the the planned cemetery for pets will be located at the Manila South Cemetery.

She added that said cemetery and animal clinic and shelter are already in the works.

Once operational, the pet cemetery may be used to bury the dead pets of Manila residents at no cost to the owners.

Meanwhile, Lacuna also announced that the city is also going to have an animal shelter and clinic for animal lovers.

“Ang free cemetery na ito ay para sa ating mga alagang hayop. dahil sa Maynila, lahat niyayakap,” she said.

Lacuna added: “Patunay lamang po ito na ang inyong pamahalaang-lungsod ay nakatuon di lamang sa tao bagkus, maging sa ating mga alagang hayop.”

The lady mayor said that the target date for the opening of its animal clinic and shelter located in Vitas, Tondo is before yearend.