P&G to launch booster program for vaccinated employees

With the government approving the administration of COVID-19 booster shots for essential workers and the general adult population, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines will soon begin their Booster Program to continue protecting their employees, eligible dependents, and any two added members of an employee’s household.

With almost 100% of its organization fully vaccinated, P&G’s booster program, is part of its continued efforts to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and to help the government’s efforts to vaccinate and boost as many as possible in the population. Its rollout will follow all government guidelines on eligibility and prioritization such as number of days since second dose, age and co-morbidities.

“Since the beginning, P&G’s number one priority has been protecting the health and safety of our employees. This enables us to keep serving consumers in the country and provide help to communities in need. Our focus is to be a force for good and a force for growth to help the country recover from this pandemic,” says Raffy Fajardo, President and General Manager of P&G Philippines.

The company’s Force for Good efforts have provided millions of P&G-produced face masks to frontliners, health and hygiene infrastructure and products to hospitals, schools and families, and support for mass education on DOH’s BIDA Solusyon tips against Covid-19.

