PH delegation generates over PHP 600 million in sales leads at ITB Asia

Through the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the Philippines successfully completed its participation in Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Asia 2025 from October 15 to 17, 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

The three-day event gathered over 18,000 trade attendees and more than 1,500 quality buyers from across the globe to engage in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with over a thousand exhibiting companies from all sectors of the tourism value chain, including airlines, hotels, theme park attractions, tour operators, cruise lines, spas, travel technology companies, and meeting facilities.

Featuring a 171-square-meter booth adorned with capiz shells and striking visuals of famous tourist destinations, the Philippines forged meaningful partnerships and drew steady traffic from buyers across leisure, corporate, and MICE sectors. The 23 participating accredited sellers, including destination management companies, hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel & tour operators, collectively secured 842 business appointments, generating over PHP 600 million in sales leads.

“The continued interest in Philippine tourism’s offerings at ITB Asia 2025 is a reflection of the growing demand for authentic and unique experiences that meet travel expectations,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “By engaging with highly diverse tourism players, TPB continues to build momentum and strengthen partnerships across global markets.”

On its opening day, Philippine Ambassador to Singapore, Medardo Macaraig, visited the Philippine booth to show his support. He was welcomed by Marivic Sevilla, Acting Head of TPB’s Corporate Planning and Business Development Department, and Micaela Ochoa, Acting Head of TPB’s ASEAN and the Pacific Division. Ms. Sevilla also met with Palawan Governor Amy Roa Alvarez, whose province secured a separate booth at ITB Asia, to discuss how they can further participate in international trade and tourism fairs and increase Palawan’s global presence.

Throughout the event, the Philippines showcased a wide range of destinations and products catering to the diverse needs of leisure and corporate travel companies. MICE, adventure/sports, and beach holidays were of prime interest to ITB Asia buyers as well as destinations like Cebu, Boracay, and Palawan.

The Philippines also highlighted diving and halal tourism, underscoring TPB and its partners’ commitment to sustaining the country’s competitive position as a top tourism destination in the Asia-Pacific region.

About TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines aims to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. As an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, TPB develops strategic partnerships with private and public stakeholders to deliver unique high-value experiences for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.