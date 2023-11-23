PH doing everything to ensure the safety of 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemeni rebels

443 SHARES Share Tweet

The government is doing all it can to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday.

“The safety of our 17 Filipino seafarers is of utmost concern. DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) is in coordination with their counterparts in Iran, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for updates, and the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) is in regular communication with the families of the hostages,” President Marcos said.

“Our seafarers are not alone. The government is doing everything in our power to bring them safely home,” he stressed.

Yemeni rebels seized the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader and took hostage its 25 crewmembers, including 17 Filipinos, in retaliation for Israel’s offensive in Gaza, the DFA said.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader, with links to Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar, is operated by a Japanese firm.

In a statement, the DMW assured the families of the seafarers of the government’s support and assistance.

The United States, which called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew, said it was considering designating Houthi rebels a terrorist organization following the Red Sea incident. | PND